Centre extends Covid-19 curbs till November 30

Government on Thursday extended the Covid-19 curbs across the country till November 30 as a rise in cases in a few states and the disease continues to be a public health challenge in the country.

The announcement by the Ministry of Home Affairs came on a day India reported 16,156 new patients of Covid-19 – the highest single-day rise in cases since October 23. India’s total coronavirus caseload now stands at 3,42,31,809, with an active case count of 1,60,989 – the lowest in the past several months.

“In exercise of powers, conferred under Section 10 (2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, undersigned hereby directs that the Order of the Ministry of Home Affairs of even number, dated September 28, 2021, to ensure compliance with the Prompt & Effective containment measures for Covid-19, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated September 21, 2021, will remain in force up to November 30, 2021,” Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a communication to all state governments and Union Territories.

Last month, Bhalla had cautioned against lapses in following Covid-appropriate behaviour during the festival season and asked states to enforce guidelines that allowed regular festivities in a cautious, safe and Covid-appropriate manner.

The Home Secretary said states and Union Territories should regularly and closely monitor case positivity, hospitals, ICU beds occupancy of every district falling under their jurisdiction.

He said there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy i.e., Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, to safely navigate through the festive season to avoid the possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases.