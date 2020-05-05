Centre hikes excise duty on petrol by Rs 10/litre and diesel by Rs 13/litre; No impact on pump prices

The Centre raised additional excise duty, road and infrastructure cess on petrol by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 13 as part of revenue augmentation measures for post-Covid economic reconstruction.

Minutes after the gazette notification of the hike in duty and cess, the finance ministry, however, issued a note making it clear that the pump prices of fuels will not change due to the increase in duties.

While the special additional excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 a litre, on diesel it was increased by Rs 5 per litre.

The road and infrastructure cess on both the transport fuels were raised by Rs 8 each, a government notification issued late Tuesday night said.

“Retail sale price of petrol and diesel will, however, not change on account of this increase in duties. Therefore, it will have no impact on the consumer,” the ministry said in the note.

The move comes a month after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman got the Finance Bill 2020 amended to raise the limit up to which the government can raise special excise duty on petrol and diesel to Rs 18 per litre and Rs 12, respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government raised VAT on the two fuels, raising petrol prices to Rs 71.26 a litre and diesel to Rs 69.39 a litre.