Centre proposes new rules to make helmets mandatory for child pillion riders

To ensure safety of children, the Union Ministry of Road Transport has proposed new rules which will make mandatory for child pillion passengers aged between nine months and four years to wear helmets and safety harnesses.

The ministry issued the draft notification to amend the central motor vehicle rules to comply with the latest change in the Central Motor Vehicle Act.

The Ministry also proposed that the speed of a motorcycle with a child upto age four years being carried as a pillion, should not be more than 40 kmph.

Violation of these rules will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 and suspension of driving licence for three months, said the draft notification.

The draft rules says, the driver of a two wheeler in which there is a pillion rider below four years, safety harness has to be used for attaching the child to the driver.

Safety harness is an adjustable vest to be worn by the child with a pair of straps attached to the vest and forming shoulder loops to be worn by the driver.

“This way, the upper torso of the child is securely attached to the driver. A feature by which this is achieved is by attaching the straps to the back of the vest and crossing the straps over the vest so that two large crossing-over loops are formed that pass between the legs of the passenger,” the draft notification said.

The protective gear including safety harness has to be lightweight, adjustable and shall be designed to hold weight upto 30 kg.

After detail consultation with stake holders over draft notifications, the Ministry will issue a final notification.

Welcoming the proposal, K K Kapila, president Emeritus, International Road (IRF) said, "An amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989, making it mandatory for children above 4 years to wear helmets has been pending in the Parliament for a long time."

"The road ministry's proposal that the driver of a two-wheeler should ensure that child pillion below four years should be attached to him/her with the help of a safety harness was much needed in the country for long,"he said.

