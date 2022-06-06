GoI rejects OIC's 'unwarranted, narrow-minded' remarks

Centre rejects OIC's 'unwarranted, narrow-minded' remarks on row over Prophet Mohammed

Several countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and Kuwait criticised the Indian government over the controversial remarks by BJP leader Nupur Sharma

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2022, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 11:50 ist
Women from the Muslim community shout slogans during their protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammed. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Monday "categorically rejected" the "unwarranted and narrow-minded comments" by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on remarks made by BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

OIC, based in the Saudi city of Jeddah, condemned the derogatory and controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by BJP spokerpersons on Sunday, saying they came in a "context of intensifying hatred and abuse towards Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims".

"The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies," a statement by the MEA said.

Also Read | Congress says BJP doing 'damage control' amid international criticism over Prophet Mohammed row

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests," it said.

Several countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran and Kuwait criticised the Indian government over the controversial remarks by BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed and called for "respect for beliefs and religions."

Reacting to this the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation and reiterated its "permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion."

It also rejected anything that give rise to prejudice against "all religious figures and symbols."

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

