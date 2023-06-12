Centre rubbishes CoWIN data breach allegations

Centre rubbishes CoWIN data breach allegations

The government has called reports of data breach 'mischievous' in nature.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2023, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 17:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said reports claiming breach of data of beneficiaries registered on the CoWIN platform were "without any basis", and that it has requested the country's nodal cyber security agency CERT-In to look into the issue and submit a report.

While asserting that the CoWIN portal is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy, it said an internal exercise has been initiated to review the existing security measures of CoWIN.

Also Read | TMC leader Saket Gokhale alleges data breach of several politicians, journos who took Covid jab

There are reports alleging breach of data from the Co-WIN portal of the Union health Ministry, which is repository of all data of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the health ministry said in a statement.

"It is clarified that all such reports are without any basis and mischievous in nature. Co-WIN portal of Health Ministry is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy," it said.

The ministry, however, said it has requested the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to look into the issue and submit a report.

