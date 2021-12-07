Centre seeks time in SC on farmers' road blockade

The Union government on Tuesday sought time from the Supreme Court in a plea by a woman resident from Noida against the road blockade at Delhi border by the farmers, in view of repeal of three contentious farm laws.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul that the matter should be adjourned in view of the changed circumstances.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some farm unions also agreed to it.

Taking note of the submission, the bench, also comprising Justice M M Sundresh, posted the matter for consideration in January 2022.

In a public announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on November 19, 2021, said the Union government would repeal the three farm laws.

On November 29, both the Houses of Parliament passed the repeal bill.

The farmers, however, continued to carry on with their sit-ins demanding a law on minimum support price of farm produce among others.

The bench had repeatedly said that the farmers did have a fundamental right to protest but they cannot block the roads indefinitely. It had issued notice to 43 leaders of various farmer organisations, including Rakesh Tikait, and Yogendra Yadav, who have been protesting against the three farm laws, at the Delhi-NCR border since November 26, 2020.

Noida resident, Monicca Agarwaal sought the top court's directions to the government to remove protesters at the borders, as it causes a lot of inconveniences to the people travelling to and fro Delhi for various purposes

