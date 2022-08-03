Centre targeting early 2023 approval for privacy bill

Centre targeting early 2023 approval for new privacy bill

We have started the drafting of the new bill, which is in good advanced stages, Vaishnaw said

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 22:36 ist
IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI file photo

India's new privacy law draft is "very close" to being released and the government is targeting a parliamentary approval by early 2023, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Centre had earlier in the day withdrawn the data protection and privacy bill, which was first proposed in 2019 and had alarmed big technology companies such as Facebook and Google, announcing it was working on a new comprehensive law.

"We have started the drafting of the new bill, which is in good advanced stages," Vaishnaw said, saying the draft release was "very close".

