Centre to facilitate gas supply to run two power plants in Delhi amid coal shortage

The Centre will facilitate gas supplies to enable two power plants in Delhi to operate, the power ministry said on Saturday, after CM Kejriwal warned of blackouts in the country's capital due to a coal shortage.

State-run NTPC Ltd, India's largest electricity producer, has also been directed to increase coal stocks to two coal-fired plants near Delhi to ensure sufficient supply, the top bureaucrat in the power ministry said.

