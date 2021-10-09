Govt to facilitate gas supply to run Delhi power plants

Centre to facilitate gas supply to run two power plants in Delhi amid coal shortage

State-run NTPC has also been directed to increase coal stocks to two coal-fired plants near Delhi to ensure sufficient supply

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 09 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 22:39 ist

The Centre will facilitate gas supplies to enable two power plants in Delhi to operate, the power ministry said on Saturday, after CM Kejriwal warned of blackouts in the country's capital due to a coal shortage.

Read | India stares at power crisis as rains hit coal movement

State-run NTPC Ltd, India's largest electricity producer, has also been directed to increase coal stocks to two coal-fired plants near Delhi to ensure sufficient supply, the top bureaucrat in the power ministry said.

Delhi
Power plants
Coal
Electricity

