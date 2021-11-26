Centre to invest Rs 64,000 cr in healthcare: Mandaviya

Centre to invest Rs 64,000 crore in health sector: Mandaviya

He said the central government is working to provide health security to all through various health welfare schemes

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Nov 26 2021, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 20:06 ist
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh L Mandaviya. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Friday said about Rs 64,000 crore will be invested by the Centre in creating health infrastructure in the country over the next five years.

The Union Health & Family Welfare Minister who was on a day-long tour to Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh, while interacting with health officials at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, said the central government is working to provide health security to all through various health welfare schemes, an official statement released here said.

“We will work with Ayushman Bharat digital health mission which will enable us to know the history of a patient and can provide quality health services,” the minister said.

Mandaviya also lauded the Pema Khandu government for taking various health initiatives in the state and assured all help and support from the Centre. State health Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan presented the overall health scenario of the state through a power point presentation and apprised the union minister on the Covid-19 management and vaccination status in the state, the report said.

President of the Arunachal chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Lobsang Tsetim requested that the centre take over the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Nahrlagun for its future sustainability, quality education and services.

Dr Tsetim also underlined the urgent need for setting up a super specialty hospital in the state besides reforms of all existing primary health centres.

Earlier, Mandaviya visited the wards of the district hospital and interacted with the patients and distributed fruits among them.

He also visited the Jan Aushadi dispensary in the hospital, the report added. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mansukh Mandaviya
India News
Healthcare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 