Centre to launch 'Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai' campaign to spread awareness about Covid-19

The Centre will launch a nationwide “Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai” awareness campaign on June 21 from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to counter the Opposition's criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the campaign aims to create awareness on coronavirus vaccination in rural and remote areas of the country. It will be launched from the minority-concentrated district Rampur in which state Haj Committees, Waqf Boards, their associated organisations, Central Wakf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, various social and educational institutions, NGOs, Women Self Help Groups, working under “Nai Roshni” scheme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, will take part.

In a veiled attack on Opposition parties, Naqvi said the campaign will also “Crush and Curb” rumours and apprehensions about the ongoing vaccination drive being spread by those with vested interests.

Various religious leaders, prominent people from social, educational, cultural, medical, science and other fields will give effective messages to people to get vaccinated. Street plays will also be organised across the country under the campaign.

Naqvi also lauded the Modi government's initiatives on the Covid-19 front.