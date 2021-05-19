Centre to make 5.86 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses available to states till June 15

5.8 cr vaccine doses from Centre to states till June 15

Covid Vaccination Centres will publish calendars on CoWIN in advance to prevent overcrowding

  • May 19 2021, 12:24 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Centre on Wednesday said it will make 5.86 crore doses available to states and UTs while 4.87 crore doses will be made available from vaccine manufacturers to state government and private hospitals till June 15.

It also asked states to prepare a district-wise, Covid Vaccination Centre-wise plan for administration of vaccines in advance.

These CVCs will publish calendars on CoWIN in advance to prevent overcrowding at vaccination centres.

