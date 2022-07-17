Centre working on norms for betterment of senior citizens

Even as the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill 2019 awaits passage in Parliament, the Modi government is working on a host of norms for the betterment of lives of senior citizens.

Rules for preferential treatment of senior citizens in public places, round-the-clock access to mechanisms for reporting abuse, SOPs for hospices and old age homes for senior citizens are some of the steps recommended by experts roped in by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Welfare.

With a focus on elder care, the ministry has formed three panels to look at ways to uplift the lives of senior citizens across the country. One of the panels, headed by architect Mansoor Dalal of the Association of Senior Living in India (ASLI), has laid down rules for minimum standards for senior care homes in India.

Another panel chaired by Emeritus Professor Dr Vinod Kumar of the St Stephen’s Hospital has laid down standards for home care and hospices for the elderly. A third panel headed by Sugandhi Bala of the Tata Trust is looking at the ways of protecting life and property of senior citizens.

As per the recommendations of the panel headed by Bala, apart from 24/7 access to a mechanism for complaints for violations and abuse, senior citizens in each state should also have a Special Police Force Unit, with an officer not below the rank of a Deputy Superintendent, for their help. Additionally, the report recommends a District Coordination Committee, headed by a retired district judge, for matters related to senior citizens.

The panel also recommends affordable geriatric care, access to adequate housing, nutrition, mental health care, and physical safety. It also calls for affordable access to all channels of communication.

While Census 2011 states that India has 104 million senior citizens, the National Statistical Office (NSO)’s Elderly in India 2021 report projected the figure at 194 million in 2031. A report from HelpAge India states that though 82% of senior citizens stay with their families, 35% have faced abuse in the hands of their children.

As per the norms for hospices, the panel headed by Dr Kumar has recommended that all these facilities should be registered and that they be available round the clock on all days of the week. “Hospice services shall comprise of an interdisciplinary team of physician, nurse, social worker, clinical psychologist and counselor available 24×7, all days of week including holidays (sic),” the recommendation states.

The panel headed by Dalal has suggested that all old age care homes must be licensed, and that the facility must have a policy for protection of residents against all forms of abuse and a whistleblower policy.