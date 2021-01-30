Centre's offer to suspend farm laws still stands: PM

Centre's offer to suspend farm laws still stands: PM Modi in all-party meeting

The government is just a phone call away for the farmers protesting against the farm laws, PM Modi said.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2021, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 14:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre's proposal to suspend farm laws still stands, reported PTI quoting sources. 

"Government's proposal still stands. Please convey this to your supporters. The resolution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation," PM Modi reportedly said while addressing floor leaders of various political parties at the customary all-party meeting convened by the government for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session.

Citing the prime minister's address at the virtual meeting, sources told PTI that Modi told the leaders Tomar was just a phone call away for protesting farmers and the agriculture minister had conveyed the same to farmer leaders earlier this month.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar told farmers. He said - we've not reached to consensus but we're giving you (farmers) the offer & you may go & deliberate. He told farmers that he was just a phone call away," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI

The prime minister added that the government has been continuously trying to resolve issues of protesting farmers through talks. 

In the all-party meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, and SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke at length on farmers agitation, according to ANI quoting sources. It added that JD(U) MP RCP Singh supported the laws.

The all-party meeting is convened for the government to put forth its legislative agenda before political parties. Leaders from various parties flag issues they wish to raise during the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)

