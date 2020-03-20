Chandigarh woman suspected to be suffering from coronavirus flees hospital, booked

Suspected COVID-19 patient flees from hospital, booked

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  Mar 20 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:20 ist
Representative photo. (Credit: iStock)

In a first such case in Punjab, a 26-year-old woman suspected to be suffering from coronavirus was booked for fleeing from the hospital here, police said on Friday.

The woman, a resident of Mohali, had returned from the US and was taken to a government hospital in Chandigarh for a check up.

“But we got a call from the PGIMER (Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) authorities that the woman had fled from the hospital on Thursday early morning,” said Mohali Station House Officer Phase -8 Rajnish Chaudhary on Friday.

She had been booked under relevant sections including 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order) of the IPC, he said. 

 

