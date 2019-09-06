Chandrayaan 2: A video of Vikram's incredible journey

Carrying a billion dreams, as the Chandrayaan-2 Lander prepares to touch down on the lunar surface less than 24 hours from now, the entire mission team has its attention riveted on the final 15 minutes. The final, unprecedented epoch-making descent will commence on September 7 at 1 am.

As the nation waits with bated breath for Chandrayaan-2's giant leap, ISRO has posted a video on their twitter handle, that shows the different stages of Chandraayan 2's lander Vikram's journey to the Moon’s south polar region.

Watch this video to find out more about Vikram — Chandrayaan 2’s Lander — and the different stages of its journey to the Moon’s south polar region! https://t.co/2qBLe0T710#ISRO #Moonmission #Chandrayaan2 — ISRO (@isro) September 5, 2019

Vikram is cruising towards its destination, as India aim to leave a gigantic mark on the moon.