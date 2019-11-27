'Check antecedents of tenants & domestic helps'

PTI, Srinagar,
  Nov 27 2019, 16:20pm ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 17:14pm ist

Antecedents of tenants and domestic bits of help have to be checked to foil any criminal activity or terror strike, authorities in Srinagar have told the police.

In an order issued recently, Srinagar district magistrate has asked the police to check the antecedents of tenants and domestic helps and prepare a report, officials said on Wednesday.

They said there were apprehensions that anti-national, anti-social and criminal elements might take refuge in under the garb of tenants or domestic help.

The order directed station house officers (SHOs) to create a separate register of them in all police stations across the city, officials said.

"The direction has come so that anti-national, anti-social and criminal elements are not able to carry out or plan any terror strikes in the jurisdiction of Srinagar city," they added. 

