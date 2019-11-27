'Check antecedents of tenants & domestic helps'

Antecedents of tenants and domestic bits of help have to be checked to foil any criminal activity or terror strike, authorities in Srinagar have told the police.

In an order issued recently, Srinagar district magistrate has asked the police to check the antecedents of tenants and domestic helps and prepare a report, officials said on Wednesday.

They said there were apprehensions that anti-national, anti-social and criminal elements might take refuge in under the garb of tenants or domestic help.

The order directed station house officers (SHOs) to create a separate register of them in all police stations across the city, officials said.