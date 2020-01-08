Child rape victim fights for justice; accused on bail

Official apathy has left a three-and-half-year-old rape survivor suffering from medical complications for several months. The infection in the private part of the child has aggravated and the parents are struggling to meet the medical expenditure. The Woman and Child Development department has allegedly shrugged off its responsibility after paying Rs 10,000 as compensation.

A 17-year-old minor boy had allegedly raped the girl on August 21, last year, at a village in Nagamangala taluk in Karnataka. The girl suffered serious injuries on her private part and was provided treatment at Adichunchanagiri Hospital.

The girl was discharged after 15 days, but the infection spread to the urinary tract. She was again admitted and treated for 20 days. The district administration has turned a blind eye towards the issue.

Ironically, the accused, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was released on bail on August 25, just three days after the incident, due to lack of adequate evidence.

Learning about the plight of the parents, members of Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane staged a protest in front of the offices of the Tahsildar and Women and Child Development department, in Mandya, seeking compensation. The officials have apparently released a meagre amount.

Explaining the trauma of the child, her mother said, "she is suffering from fever for five months. She bleeds and starts screaming during the night, out of fear and pain. We have spent lakhs of rupees on her treatment. Nobody has offered help," she said.

Bail

The activists claim that the accused was released on bail despite his confession to the crime. The police and the authorities could not provide the necessary evidence. After the Nirbhaya incident, the court has insisted on the rehabilitation of the survivor, to bear the total medical expenditure, and provision of suitable compensation. But the victim here is given basic counselling. We will fight till we get justice, said Janavadi organisation state president Devi.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh assured to take all measures to bear the medical expenses of the affected child. The minor boy has got bail. The officials have been told to go for a higher appeal, he said.