LJP crisis: Chirag Paswan writes to LS Speaker

Chirag Paswan writes to LS Speaker over Paras's appointment as LJP chief

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 13:37 ist
Chirag Paswan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chirag Paswan on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that the decision to name Pashupati Kumar Paras as Leader of LJP in the Lok Sabha in his place is contrary to the provision of the party constitution.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

LJP
Chirag Paswan
Bihar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

 