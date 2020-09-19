Chopper scam: CBI files charge sheet against Christian Michel, Rajiv Saxena

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Christian Michel, the alleged middleman, and others in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

According to multiple media reports, the agency has chargesheeted accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena.

This is said to be the first charge sheet by CBI that elaborates in detail alleged role played by British middleman Christian Michel. It lists the alleged role of Michel in receiving and transferring alleged kickbacks for politicians and bureaucrats in India in the Rs 3,727 crore scandal.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Septemebr 4 had told the Delhi High Court that it would challenge in the Supreme Court its order dismissing the ED plea to revoke approver status of Rajiv Saxena in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

The ED submitted before Justice C Hari Shankar that the probe agency is in the process of filing an appeal in the Supreme Court during the day, challenging the high court’s June 8 order.

The high court allowed the ED’s plea to adjourn the matter, relating to the agency’s plea seeking cancellation of Saxena’s bail, and listed it for hearing on October 15.