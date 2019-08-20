Chopper scam: Court reserves order on ED's plea

  • Aug 20 2019, 18:22pm ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2019, 18:57pm ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri (C) leaves Enforcement Directorate office after being arrested in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

A Delhi court Tuesday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking custodial interrogation of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special judge Arvind Kumar said he will pass the orders after hearing arguments from both the sides.

ED, which arrested Puri Tuesday morning in another bank loan fraud case, sought his 14-day custodial interrogation.

The agency had Monday told the court that Puri was evading probe in the case. 

