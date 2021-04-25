CJI Ramana condoles death of Justice Shantanagoudar

CJI N V Ramana expresses grief on passing away of Justice Shantanagoudar

The judge, who hailed from Dharwad in North Karnataka, was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 17:37 ist
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday expressed grief at the passing away of sitting Supreme Court judge, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar. 

“I was hoping for his speedy and complete recovery and his return to the Bench at the earliest. The news of his passing has come as a rude shock. I have lost a valued colleague. In the last four years of my association with him in the Supreme Court, I have benefitted immensely from his amazing legal acumen," Chief Justice Ramana said.

In a statement, he said he spoke to the son of Justice Shantanagoudar and offered condolences to the bereaved family on his own behalf and on behalf of the brother and sister judges of the Supreme Court.

Also read: Sitting SC Judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passes away

Justice Shantanagoudar passed away here at a hospital in Gurugram on Saturday evening, following a prolonged illness.

He was 62.

The judge, who hailed from Dharwad in North Karnataka, was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

He was to retire on May 4, 2023

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

N V Ramana
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

 