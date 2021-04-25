CJI N V Ramana expresses grief on passing away of Justice Shantanagoudar

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday expressed grief at the passing away of sitting Supreme Court judge, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar.

“I was hoping for his speedy and complete recovery and his return to the Bench at the earliest. The news of his passing has come as a rude shock. I have lost a valued colleague. In the last four years of my association with him in the Supreme Court, I have benefitted immensely from his amazing legal acumen," Chief Justice Ramana said.

In a statement, he said he spoke to the son of Justice Shantanagoudar and offered condolences to the bereaved family on his own behalf and on behalf of the brother and sister judges of the Supreme Court.

Justice Shantanagoudar passed away here at a hospital in Gurugram on Saturday evening, following a prolonged illness.

He was 62.

The judge, who hailed from Dharwad in North Karnataka, was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

He was to retire on May 4, 2023