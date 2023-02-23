Cleanliness campaign: Centre earns Rs 17.49 crore from scrap disposal in January

The Centre earned Rs 17.49 crore in January from the disposal of scrap as part of its ambitious cleanliness campaign.

Besides this, it has freed 10.45 lakh square feet of space in government premises, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday said.

A total of 4,711 cleanliness campaigns were conducted in January and Rs 17,49,91,167 was earned by scrap disposal, it said.

The Centre has been continuing its special cleanliness campaign and has decided to come out with a monthly progress report on secretariat reforms.

As many as 2,52,480 files were reviewed and 1,63,664 files were weeded out, the statement said, citing the second such report.

The Centre also disposed 3,94,805 public grievances out of 4,40,671 received by it during the month, according to the statement.