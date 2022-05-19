Common entrance test for PG courses in July third week

Common entrance test for PG courses to be held in July third week

Students can begin the application process from today (May 19)

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2022, 10:26 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 10:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

University Grants Commission chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for all post graduate courses will be conducted in third week of July, according to PTI. 

Students can begin the application process from today (May 19). 

Explained | Common entrance test for central varsities

More to follow...

University Grants Commission
CUET
India News

