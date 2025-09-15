Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

GST reforms bring no relief for differently abled

While numerous household essentials and luxury items will see GST cut or exemption, there will be no change for various medical devices — prostheses, walking sticks, wheelchairs, crutches, cochlear implants and so on — used by the differently abled.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 23:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 23:48 IST
Business NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsGSTTaxdifferently abled

Follow us on :

Follow Us