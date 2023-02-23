Cong leader Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police for remarks against PM Modi

Congress leader Pawan Khera was Thursday arrested by the Assam Police at the airport here after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khera was on his way to Raipur for the Congress plenary session when he was arrested by the Assam Police.

"He was detained by the Delhi Police on a request by Assam Police. We were just extending support to them. The arrest has been made by them," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

"A request was received from Assam Police for assistance in arrest of accused Sri Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam.Based upon the same, requisite local assistance was provided and upon requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the IO concerned of Assam Police. Necessary legal action shall follow," the Delhi Police said in an official statement.

A case has been registered at Haflong police station in Assam against Khera under various sections of the IPC, including 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national interest), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), for his alleged remarks against the prime minister.

Khera was earlier asked by the Delhi Police to deplane. Congress leaders sat on dharna at the tarmac in protest and did not allow him to be taken away without an arrest warrant.

Senior Delhi Police officials later handed over a document from Assam Police seeking their help in the detention of Khera.

Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport here, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said police was on its way and would explain the reason to him.

"We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

"What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?" she said.

The flight was delayed and the Indigo staff said the passengers will be put on another flight to Raipur.