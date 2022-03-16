Congress appoints senior leaders to five states to assess poll debacle

Congress on Wednesday appointed senior leaders to five states to assess the poll debacle and suggest organisational changes by consulting MLAs and important leaders.
Sonia Gandhi names leaders for assessing post-poll situation and suggest organisational changes. Rajani Patil to Goa, @Jairam_Ramesh to Manipur, @ajaymaken to Punjab, Jitendra Singh to UP and @avinashpandeinc to Uttarakhand @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/4JAkYtSh7a
Party president Sonia Gandhi appointed Rajani Patil (Goa), Jairam Ramesh (Manipur), Ajay Maken (Punjab), Jitendra Singh (Uttar Pradesh) and Avinash Pande (Uttarakhand). Except for Ramesh, who was the Manipur special observer, all others were screening committee chairpersons.
Maken's new assignment showed that the Congress has not given much credence to allegations by some party leaders that the Delhi leader sold party tickets.
Some of the MPs made the allegation even before Sonia during a meeting she had with Punjab lawmakers on Wednesday.
