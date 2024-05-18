High-command to decide on alliance with Mamata, not Adhir: Kharge

Mumbai: Amid Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarks that he does not trust TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and that the West Bengal Chief Minister could move towards BJP, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said it's the party high-command that would take a call, not Adhir.

“Mamata Banerjee has said that she will support I.N.D.I.A. (government) from outside; in the past also such things happened. During the Congress-led UPA, the Communists supported from outside,” said Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

“As far as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s remark is concerned, he is no one to decide anything. The top leaders and high command will decide that and those who won’t follow the same will be out of the party,” added Kharge.

Chowdhury, who is the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baharampur in West Bengal.