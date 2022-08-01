Congress leaders conspired to defame Irani, her daughter: Delhi HC on Goa bar row

In strong observations, the Delhi High Court said that Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Netta D'Souza along with others conspired to "launch a tirade of false, scathing and belligerent personal attacks" on BJP leader Smriti Irani and her daughter, who are neither owners of the restaurant in Goa nor have they ever applied for the licence for food and beverages at the eatery.

The statement made by three Congress leaders are in the “nature of slander and seem to be bogus with malicious intent," to intentionally subject Irani to a "great public ridicule” and "to injure the moral character and public image" of the BJP leader and her daughter, it said.

Read | Portuguese civil code to Smriti Irani's rescue in Goa restaurant controversy?

“Defendant nos.1 to 3 (Congress leaders) have conspired with each other and other individuals and organisations to launch a tirade of false, scathing, and belligerent personal attacks on the plaintiff and her daughter with a common motive to malign, defame and injure the reputation, moral character and public image of the plaintiff and her daughter,” it said.

The High Court made the remarks while going through the documents placed before it in a civil defamation suit filed by Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, against the three Congress leaders.

Justice Mini Pushkarna had passed the order on July 29 issuing summons to three Congress leaders on the civil defamation suit. The order was uploaded on the court's website on Monday.

The High Court had then directed the leaders to take down tweets and other social media posts on allegations levelled against the union minister and her daughter.

Going through the documents on record, the court said it is clearly seen that there was no license which was ever issued in favour of the plaintiff or her daughter. The plaintiff or her daughter are not the owners of the restaurant. It has also been established by the plaintiff prima facie that the plaintiff or her daughter never applied for license.

"Neither the restaurant nor the land on which the restaurant exists is owned by the plaintiff or her daughter. Even the show cause notice issued by the Government of Goa is not in the name of the plaintiff or her daughter. All these facts have also been affirmed in the affidavit by the plaintiff,” Justice Pushkarna said in her 14-page order.

Irani had filed a defamation suit against the Congress leaders for allegedly making baseless and false accusations against her and her 18-year-old daughter.