Congress nominates Abhishek Singhvi as chairperson of parliamentary panel on commerce

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2022, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 20:49 ist
Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress has nominated senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi as the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce.

This comes days after the Opposition party was stripped of the chair ship of the parliamentary committee on Home Affairs and the panel on Information Technology.

While Singhvi headed the panel on home affairs, Shashi Tharoor headed the panel on Information Technology.

The Congress has also been given the chair ship of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertiliser but the party is yet to decide on its nominee.

Also Read | Congress loses big in Parliamentary Standing Committee reshuffle

In the latest reconstitution of parliamentary panels, notified by secretariats of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, chairpersons of several committees have been changed.

Singhvi was replaced by BJP MP and former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Brijlal as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing committee on Home Affairs.

Tharoor, who is contesting the party's presidential polls, has been replaced by Prataprao Jadhav, a Shiv Sena MP from the Eknath Shinde faction, as the head of the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology.

Tharoor's committee was in news throughout the year for taking up several subjects which were critical of the government.

