Congress offers aid to kin of farmers who died during protests

Chandigarh,
  • Jan 04 2021, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 19:19 ist
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Credit: PTI Photo

Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress Legislature Party will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers who have died during the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.

Hooda said all Congress MLAs will make efforts to help the families.

Hooda also demanded from the state government to provide financial help and government job to a member of each family.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to do so as people have lost their lives because of its stubborn attitude and insensitivity.

“In such a situation, the government should come forward to help the affected families without delay. If the present government does not do this, then this work will be done whenever the next Congress government is formed,” the former chief minister said.

During the ongoing agitation at the borders of Delhi, many farmers have lost their lives.

