Congress veteran Motilal Vora tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 20:35 ist
Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, sources close to him said.

Vora (91) is recovering well and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The Congress leader was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh till April this year. He was also the AICC general secretary (administration) before the recent party reshuffle by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

A number of Congress leaders have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent past including Ahmed Patel, Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel were also infected with the coronavirus.

