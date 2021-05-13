Consider harsh realities of migrant workers amid Covid-19 lockdown, Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to consider the harsh realities of migrant workers' woes, including lack of money, work and transportation, during the lockdown announced by various state governments.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah said it is inclined to pass directions for States of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to have community kitchens and to facilitate transportation of migrant workers, keen to return to their native places, in view of ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

“How will migrants survive with no money or work? Some sustenance must be provided for the time being… you have to consider the harsh realities," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Also read — For migrants leaving Bengaluru, tiring walk, hunger and long wait before the train to home chugs in

The top court also asked the Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi governments to give details of the steps taken to help migrant workers caught in the second wave of the pandemic as industrial activities slowed down causing loss of employment.

The bench said the migrant workers returning home should not be charged exorbitant fare by private bus operators and the Centre should explore the possibility of involving the Railways to facilitate their transportation.

The top court made these observations while hearing a plea filed by three activists, Harsh Mander, Anjali Bharadwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar, who sought directions to the Centre and States to ensure food security, cash transfers, transport facilities and other welfare measures for migrant workers.

Read: 'Life is precious', say migrants fleeing Covid-hit cities in India

The bench said it will pass a detailed order by Thursday evening.

“For the time being, we are inclined to pass directions on community kitchen so that nobody starves,” said the bench.

The top court also noted that it will pass an order on facilitating the transport of those who are willing to go back to their native places.

The top court said it will issue directions for NCR states -- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana -- and for other states, it may ask them to file their responses on the issues raised in the petition.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, contended that a large number of migrant workers is facing distress due to the pandemic, as they have lost jobs and have no money to look after their families.

Mehta submitted before the bench, the country is fighting the worst form of the pandemic and the state governments are trying to ensure that industrial and construction activities are not halted. “This year, the effort of every state is to ensure that it is not a lockdown in a sense which we have seen last time,” he said.

He emphasised that the States are alive to the situation and insisted that governments should be allowed to place all the details before the top court.

Mehta termed the petition “far from reality”.

The top court had in May, last year, taken suo motu cognisance of problems and miseries of migrant labourers and had passed a slew of directions for the state governments.