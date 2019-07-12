Constable loses arm in bomb attack by smugglers

A BSF jawan was critically injured and lost his right hand in a bomb attack by cattle smugglers in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district on Thursday near the India-Bangladesh border.

The incident took place when a group of Bangladeshi cattle smugglers, along with some of their Indian associates, tried to smuggle about 15 cattle into Bangladesh.

“Smugglers encircled BSF Constable Anisur Rehman. They directed a high beam light on the constable and lobbed a powerful country-made bomb with the aim to kill him, which blasted near him,” a BSF release stated.

When Rehman fought back by firing a round of non-lethal pellets at the smugglers, they retaliated by hurling another country-made crude bomb at him, which blasted near his right hand.

He has also sustained splinter injuries to his lungs, liver and stomach.