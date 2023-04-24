10,331 km of national highways constructed in 2022-23

Construction of national highways at 10,331 km in 2022-23

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways awarded NH projects of 12,376 km length in the last financial year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 22:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The construction of National Highways (NH) in 2022-23 was 10,331 kilometres, falling 21 per cent short of the government's target of 12,500 km, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) latest data.

The ministry awarded NH projects of 12,376 km length in the last financial year.

"Marching ahead, MoRTH constructed 10,331 km of National Highways in the financial year 2022-23 and awarded NH projects of 12,376 km during this period," the ministry said in a tweet.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.

The ministry said it had constructed 10,237 km in 2019-20, 13,327 km in 2020-21 and 10,457 km in 2021-22.

India News
National Highway
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Morth)

