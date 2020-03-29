Coronavirus: 275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur

COVID-19: 275 Indians, shifted from Iran reach, Jodhpur

PTI
PTI,
  Mar 29 2020
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 12:57 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday morning, an official said.

He said a preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the 275 passengers, 133 were female and 142 male, including two infants and four children.

