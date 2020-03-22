Coronavirus: After Janata Curfew's success Modi readies people for 'long fight' against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought to prepare people for a “long fight” against COVID-19 after his appeal for observing Janata Curfew on Sunday and expressing gratitude to the warriors of COVID 19, received massive nation-wide support amid blowing of conch cells and clanging of vessels.

Modi also made a big for digital payment to discourage crowding in banks and ATMs as part of the larger plan of social distancing, which is a key aspect in the fight against the Coronavirus menace.

Thanking the countrymen for supporting Janata Curfew and the fighters against the disease, the Prime Minister said, “while this is sound of thanksgiving, it is also a sound of victory in a long fight. Let us embrace the restraint of social distancing and prepare with patience for this long fight,” Modi said on a day the government announced lockdown in 75 districts in the country and cancellation of all train services till March 31.

“This is the time to ensure Social Distancing. Digital Payments help you do that. Let’s listen to these stalwarts and adopt digital payments,” Modi said tagging links of various organisations individual and digital payment platforms, who pressed ahead with the message “pay safe stay safe”.

The messaging to go digital from the top echelons of the government came in this tough time of global spread of the disease, which has forced massive shutdowns and communication lockdown in many parts of the country.

NPCI, an umbrella organisation for all retail payments system in India, chose the occasion to go big on digital payment messaging “A safe way to pay. A safer way to stay healthy. Use digital payment options and avoid social contact.”

As various media organizations and individuals shared experiences of the Janata Curfew, the Prime Minister responded to their messages on Twitter.

The Prime Minister profusely thanked the media houses for their role in tackling the COVID-19 menace. “Happy to see the media fraternity not only disseminate proper information but also taking proper precautions… Excellent way to use the power of the media to spread a message of hope and positivity...that India will defeat COVID-19.,” he said recognising the “very big contribution of the media” in the success of Janata Curfew.

Many eminent personalities including lyricists and singers also lent their weight behind the event, which the Prime Minister recognised on Twitter.

“Very good! Step back and appreciate the finer aspects of life,” the Prime Minister said responding to a message about the twitter of birds being heard within two hours silence into the streets due to Janata curfew.

Building up the campaign on social media throughout the day for Janata Curfew, Modi replied to a tweet with photo of empty Marathahalli bridge in Bangalore, which has heavy traffic everyday and said, “’the streets are empty but the resolve to fight COVID-19 is full.”