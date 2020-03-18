Coronavirus: CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams

Coronavirus: CBSE postpones class 10, 12 board exams till March 31

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2020, 22:33pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 23:10pm ist
(Representative Image/iStock)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed ongoing class 10, 12 examinations till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter... after an assessment of the situation," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period," he added.

The CBSE announcement came following a directive from the HRD ministry saying exams are important but safety and security of students and teachers is equally important. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Education
CBSE
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus doom means boom for pasta makers

Coronavirus doom means boom for pasta makers

Yemeni women rush to sew masks in face of virus peril

Yemeni women rush to sew masks in face of virus peril

Pope urges hugs, phone calls to fight off isolation

Pope urges hugs, phone calls to fight off isolation

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

 