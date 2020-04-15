Coronavirus extended lockdown: List of economic activities that will be allowed after April 20

Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union home ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting the opening of public places during this period.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services continue will be prohibited till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines said.

Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended till this time, it said.

Coronavirus: Here are MHA's guidelines for the extended lockdown

Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also be shut till May 3, the new lockdown period declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Here's a list of economic activities that will be allowed after April 20:

1. Transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non-essential.

2. All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional such as hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, etc.

3. All agricultural and horticulture activities will be fully functional. Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralized marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds; activities of marine and inland fisheries; animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming; and tea, coffee and rubber plantations will be allowed.

4. RBI and other financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, payments system operators to be functional.

5. MGNREGA work will be allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and wearing face masks.

6. Industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed. These activities will create job opportunities for rural labour, including the migrant labour force.

7. Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control have been permitted in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing. Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging are also allowed. Coal, mineral and oil production are permitted activities.

8. The digital economy is critical to the services sector and is important for national growth. Accordingly, e-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres for Government activities, and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted activities now.

9. The revised guidelines also permit all health services and the social sector to remain functional; public utilities to function without any hindrance; the supply chain of essential goods to operate without any hindrance; and, important offices of Central and State Governments and local bodies to remain open with the required strength.

Track state-wise coronavirus cases here

10. Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services will be allowed. IT and IT-enabled services will be allowed to function with 50% strength. Data and call centres for government activities only are allowed. Ecommerce companies and vehicles used by ecommerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

11. Ecommerce companies and their vehicles will be allowed to ply with necessary passes.

12. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accomodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, will be allowed to function.

13. Private vehicles will be allowed to ply for emergency services and for procurement of essential commodities.

14. Offices of Government of India such as Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, its autonomous subordinate offices will remain open.

(With inputs from PTI)