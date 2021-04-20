Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 20

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,50,61,919 as of April 20, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,78,769 as of April 20, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,390 64 Arunachal Pradesh 16,987 56 Assam 2,24,455 1,135 Bihar 3,24,117 1,749 Chandigarh 33,934 413 Chhattisgarh 5,44,840 5,908 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 4,803 4 Goa 67,212 883 Gujarat 4.04,569 5,377 Haryana 3,56,971 3,415 Himachal Pradesh 76,375 1190 Jharkhand 1,62,945 1456 Karnataka 11,61,065 13,351 Kerala 12,39,424 4,929 Lakshadweep 1,165 1 Madhya Pradesh 4,08,080 4,557 Maharashtra 3839,338 60,473 Manipur 29,721 376 Meghalaya 14,871 153 Mizoram 4,904 12 Nagaland 12,555 94 Delhi 8,53,460 12,121 Puducherry 47,771 708 Punjab 3,00,038 7,902 Rajasthan 4,14,617 3,151 Sikkim 6,696 136 Tamil Nadu 9,91,451 13,113 Telangana 3,55,433 1,838 Tripura 34,034 394 Uttar Pradesh 8,51,620 9,830 Uttarakhand 1,24,033 1,868 West Bengal 6,59,927 10,568 Odisha 3,68,258 1,944 Andhra Pradesh 9,62,037 7,410 Jammu and Kashmir 1,46,692 2,057 Ladakh 12,131 133

No. of people discharged: 1,28,09,643

Total Vaccination: 12,38,52,566

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.