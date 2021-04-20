Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 20

State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 20

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,50,61,919; death toll stands at 1,78,769 as of April 20

  • Apr 20 2021, 08:53 ist
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,50,61,919 as of April 20, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,78,769 as of April 20, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,39064
Arunachal Pradesh16,98756
Assam2,24,4551,135
Bihar3,24,1171,749
Chandigarh33,934413
Chhattisgarh5,44,8405,908
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu4,8034
Goa67,212883
Gujarat4.04,5695,377
Haryana3,56,9713,415
Himachal Pradesh76,3751190
Jharkhand1,62,9451456
Karnataka11,61,06513,351
Kerala12,39,4244,929
Lakshadweep1,1651
Madhya Pradesh4,08,0804,557
Maharashtra3839,33860,473
Manipur29,721376
Meghalaya14,871153
Mizoram4,90412
Nagaland12,55594
Delhi8,53,46012,121
Puducherry47,771708
Punjab3,00,0387,902
Rajasthan4,14,6173,151
Sikkim6,696136
Tamil Nadu9,91,45113,113
Telangana3,55,4331,838
Tripura34,034394
Uttar Pradesh8,51,6209,830
Uttarakhand1,24,0331,868
West Bengal6,59,92710,568
Odisha3,68,2581,944
Andhra Pradesh9,62,0377,410
Jammu and Kashmir1,46,6922,057
Ladakh12,131133

 

No. of people discharged: 1,28,09,643

Total Vaccination: 12,38,52,566

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

