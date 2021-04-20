Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 20

India surpassed 1.5 crore coronavirus infections amid the unprecedented surge in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 30 lakh people dead globally.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
1,50,61,919 as of April 20, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,78,769 as of April 20, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,390
|64
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16,987
|56
|Assam
|2,24,455
|1,135
|Bihar
|3,24,117
|1,749
|Chandigarh
|33,934
|413
|Chhattisgarh
|5,44,840
|5,908
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|4,803
|4
|Goa
|67,212
|883
|Gujarat
|4.04,569
|5,377
|Haryana
|3,56,971
|3,415
|Himachal Pradesh
|76,375
|1190
|Jharkhand
|1,62,945
|1456
|Karnataka
|11,61,065
|13,351
|Kerala
|12,39,424
|4,929
|Lakshadweep
|1,165
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,08,080
|4,557
|Maharashtra
|3839,338
|60,473
|Manipur
|29,721
|376
|Meghalaya
|14,871
|153
|Mizoram
|4,904
|12
|Nagaland
|12,555
|94
|Delhi
|8,53,460
|12,121
|Puducherry
|47,771
|708
|Punjab
|3,00,038
|7,902
|Rajasthan
|4,14,617
|3,151
|Sikkim
|6,696
|136
|Tamil Nadu
|9,91,451
|13,113
|Telangana
|3,55,433
|1,838
|Tripura
|34,034
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|8,51,620
|9,830
|Uttarakhand
|1,24,033
|1,868
|West Bengal
|6,59,927
|10,568
|Odisha
|3,68,258
|1,944
|Andhra Pradesh
|9,62,037
|7,410
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,46,692
|2,057
|Ladakh
|12,131
|133
No. of people discharged: 1,28,09,643
Total Vaccination: 12,38,52,566
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.