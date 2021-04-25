Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 25

India reported 3,46,786 new Covid-19 cases and 2,624 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,66,10,481 as of April 25, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,89,544 as of April 25, 2021

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5309 65 Arunachal Pradesh 16860 56 Assam 217991 1160 Bihar 293945 1956 Chandigarh 31704 427 Chhattisgarh 477339 6674 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 4238 4 Goa 61032 964 Gujarat 355875 5877 Haryana 328809 3583 Himachal Pradesh 69763 1254 Jharkhand 142294 1715 Karnataka 1037857 13885 Kerala 1160472 5028 Lakshadweep 867 1 Madhya Pradesh 369375 4863 Maharashtra 3330747 62479 Manipur 29153 381 Meghalaya 14198 157 Mizoram 4600 12 Nagaland 12322 94 Delhi 851537 13193 Puducherry 43931 726 Punjab 270946 8189 Rajasthan 357329 3389 Sikkim 6193 137 Tamil Nadu 934966 13317 Telangana 324840 1928 Tripura 33345 394 Uttar Pradesh 706414 10541 Uttarakhand 109058 1972 West Bengal 621340 10766 Odisha 353551 1965 Andhra Pradesh 922977 7541 Jammu and Kashmir 136221 2092 Ladakh 10761 135

No. of people discharged: 1,38,67,997

Total Vaccination: 13,83,79,832

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.