Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 25

State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 25

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,66,10,481; death toll stands at 1,89,544 as of April 23

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 25 2021, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 07:17 ist
A Covid-19 patient uses an oxygen cylinder from an NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which is offering free oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients, in Gurugram. Credit: PTI photo

India reported 3,46,786 new Covid-19 cases and 2,624 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,66,10,481 as of April 25, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,89,544 as of April 25, 2021

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands530965
Arunachal Pradesh1686056
Assam2179911160
Bihar2939451956
Chandigarh31704427
Chhattisgarh477339    6674
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu4238    4
Goa61032964
Gujarat3558755877
Haryana3288093583
Himachal Pradesh69763    1254
Jharkhand142294    1715
Karnataka103785713885
Kerala11604725028
Lakshadweep8671
Madhya Pradesh3693754863
Maharashtra333074762479
Manipur29153    381
Meghalaya14198157
Mizoram4600    12
Nagaland12322    94
Delhi85153713193
Puducherry43931726
Punjab2709468189    
Rajasthan357329    3389
Sikkim6193137
Tamil Nadu93496613317
Telangana3248401928
Tripura33345    394
Uttar Pradesh706414    10541    
Uttarakhand109058    1972    
West Bengal62134010766    
Odisha3535511965
Andhra Pradesh9229777541
Jammu and Kashmir136221    2092
Ladakh10761135

No. of people discharged: 1,38,67,997

Total Vaccination: 13,83,79,832

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

