Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 26

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 31 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

3,223,621 as of August 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

59,385

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2,998 33 Arunachal Pradesh 3,312 5 Assam 92,619 242 Bihar 124,827 627 Chandigarh 3,209 40 Chhattisgarh 22,054 206 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,181 2 Goa 14,138 148 Gujarat 88942 2,930 Haryana 56,608 623 Himachal Pradesh 5,102 28 Jharkhand 31,118 335 Karnataka 291826 4958 Kerala 61,879 234 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 54,421 1,246 Maharashtra 703,823 22,794 Manipur 5,444 22 Meghalaya 1,976 7 Mizoram 953 0 Nagaland 3,714 9 Delhi 164,071 4330 Puducherry 10,859 164 Punjab 43,284 1,129 Rajasthan 73325 980 Sikkim 1,446 3 Tamil Nadu 391,303 6721 Telangana 108,670 761 Tripura 9,195 78 Uttar Pradesh 197506 3059 Uttarakhand 16041 213 West Bengal 144801 2,909 Odisha 84,231 428 Andhra Pradesh 3,71,639 3460 Jammu and Kashmir 33,776 638 Ladakh 2,330 23

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.