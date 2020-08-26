Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 26

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 26

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,223,621; death toll stands at 59,385 as of August 26

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 26 2020, 07:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 07:08 ist
A barber wearing a protective face mask looks at his mobile phone as he waits for customers, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 31 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

3,223,621 as of August 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

59,385

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2,99833
Arunachal Pradesh3,3125
Assam92,619242
Bihar124,827627
Chandigarh3,20940
Chhattisgarh22,054206
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,1812
Goa14,138148
Gujarat889422,930
Haryana56,608623
Himachal Pradesh5,10228
Jharkhand31,118335
Karnataka2918264958
Kerala

61,879

234
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh54,4211,246
Maharashtra

703,823

22,794
Manipur

5,444

22
Meghalaya1,9767
Mizoram9530
Nagaland3,7149
Delhi164,0714330
Puducherry10,859164
Punjab43,2841,129
Rajasthan73325980
Sikkim1,4463
Tamil Nadu

391,303

6721
Telangana108,670761
Tripura9,19578
Uttar Pradesh

197506

3059

Uttarakhand16041213
West Bengal1448012,909
Odisha84,231428
Andhra Pradesh3,71,6393460
Jammu and Kashmir

33,776

638

Ladakh2,33023

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

