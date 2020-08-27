Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 27

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 31 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 33,03,233 as of August 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 60,550

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2,998 37 Arunachal Pradesh 3,412 5 Assam 94,592 260 Bihar 126,990 653 Chandigarh 3,376 41 Chhattisgarh 24,386 229 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,203 2 Goa 15,027 165 Gujarat 90,139 2,947 Haryana 58,005 634 Himachal Pradesh 5,232 31 Jharkhand 32,174 352 Karnataka 300,406 5,091 Kerala 64,355 257 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 56,864 1,282 Maharashtra 718,711 23,089 Manipur 5,585 24 Meghalaya 2,022 8 Mizoram 967 0 Nagaland 3,778 9 Delhi 165,764 4,347 Puducherry 11,930 180 Punjab 46,090 1,219 Rajasthan 73,935 986 Sikkim 1,486 3 Tamil Nadu 397,261 6,839 Telangana 111,688 780 Tripura 9,542 83 Uttar Pradesh 203020 3141 Uttarakhand 16,549 219 West Bengal 147,775 2,974 Odisha 87,602 441 Andhra Pradesh 382,469 3,541 Jammu and Kashmir 34,480 657 Ladakh 2,420 24

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.