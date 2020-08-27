Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 27

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 27

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 27 2020, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 07:08 ist
A health official takes a swab sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus at a testing point in Allahabad on August 26, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 31 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 33,03,233 as of August 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 60,550

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2,99837
Arunachal Pradesh3,4125
Assam94,592260
Bihar126,990653
Chandigarh3,37641
Chhattisgarh24,386229
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,2032
Goa15,027165
Gujarat90,1392,947
Haryana58,005634
Himachal Pradesh5,23231
Jharkhand32,174352
Karnataka300,4065,091
Kerala64,355257
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh56,8641,282
Maharashtra718,71123,089
Manipur5,58524
Meghalaya2,0228
Mizoram9670
Nagaland3,7789
Delhi165,7644,347
Puducherry11,930180
Punjab46,0901,219
Rajasthan73,935986
Sikkim1,4863
Tamil Nadu397,2616,839
Telangana111,688780
Tripura9,54283
Uttar Pradesh2030203141
Uttarakhand16,549219
West Bengal147,7752,974
Odisha87,602441
Andhra Pradesh382,4693,541
Jammu and Kashmir34,480657
Ladakh2,42024

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 19,19,842

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

