Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 4

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 4

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 18,46,007; death toll stands at 38,924 as of August 4

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2020, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 07:11 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment reacts as she and the rest of the team walk through an alley during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a slum area in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 18 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 18,46,007 as of August 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 38,924

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7348
Arunachal Pradesh16983
Assam42,904109
Bihar59,567 336 
Chandigarh115919
Chhattisgarh9800 61
Dadar and Nagar Haveli7101
Daman and Diu4351
Goa6,816 56
Gujarat64,684 2,509 
Haryana37,173 440
Himachal Pradesh2,749 14
Jharkhand12,559 118
Karnataka1,39,5712,594
Kerala26,873 84
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh34,285 900
Maharashtra4,50,196 15,842 
Manipur2,9207
Meghalaya8745
Mizoram5230
Nagaland2129 6
Delhi1,38,482 4,021 
Puducherry3,98256
Punjab18527 442
Rajasthan45,555 715
Sikkim6881
Tamil Nadu2,57,6134,241
Telangana67,660551
Tripura5392 27
Uttar Pradesh97362 1778
Uttarakhand780086
West Bengal78232 1731 
Odisha36,297207
Andhra Pradesh1,66,5861537
Jammu and Kashmir22,006407
Ladakh146611

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Arunachal Pradesh
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Sikkim
Tripura
Agartala
West Bengal
Kolkata
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Odisha
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Trump signs order against hiring H-1B visa holders

Trump signs order against hiring H-1B visa holders

Article 370: Silencing Kashmiris can’t be our strategy

Article 370: Silencing Kashmiris can’t be our strategy

Don't mind if Microsoft buys TikTok, says Trump

Don't mind if Microsoft buys TikTok, says Trump

'Some Covid-19 survivors suffer psychiatric disorders'

'Some Covid-19 survivors suffer psychiatric disorders'

 