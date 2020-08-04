Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 4

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 18 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 18,46,007 as of August 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 38,924

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 734 8 Arunachal Pradesh 1698 3 Assam 42,904 109 Bihar 59,567 336 Chandigarh 1159 19 Chhattisgarh 9800 61 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 710 1 Daman and Diu 435 1 Goa 6,816 56 Gujarat 64,684 2,509 Haryana 37,173 440 Himachal Pradesh 2,749 14 Jharkhand 12,559 118 Karnataka 1,39,571 2,594 Kerala 26,873 84 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 34,285 900 Maharashtra 4,50,196 15,842 Manipur 2,920 7 Meghalaya 874 5 Mizoram 523 0 Nagaland 2129 6 Delhi 1,38,482 4,021 Puducherry 3,982 56 Punjab 18527 442 Rajasthan 45,555 715 Sikkim 688 1 Tamil Nadu 2,57,613 4,241 Telangana 67,660 551 Tripura 5392 27 Uttar Pradesh 97362 1778 Uttarakhand 7800 86 West Bengal 78232 1731 Odisha 36,297 207 Andhra Pradesh 1,66,586 1537 Jammu and Kashmir 22,006 407 Ladakh 1466 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.