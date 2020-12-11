Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 11

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

97,96,749 as of December 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

142,178







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4783 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,461 55 Assam 2,14,305 999 Bihar 241,533 1307 Chandigarh 18,410 298 Chhattisgarh 2,52,638 3,054 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3354 2 Goa 49,131 708 Gujarat 2,24,081 4,135 Haryana 2,49,329 2,676 Himachal Pradesh 47,704 765 Jharkhand 1,10,830 991 Karnataka 897,801 11912 Kerala 6,54,041 2,533 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,19,893 3373 Maharashtra 18,68,172 47,972 Manipur 26,685 318 Meghalaya 12511 122 Mizoram 3994 6 Nagaland 11,602 71 Delhi 6,01,150 9874 Puducherry 37,363 617 Punjab 1,58,556 5,007 Rajasthan 2,87,219 2500 Sikkim 5,239 117 Tamil Nadu 7,95,240 11853 Telangana 2,75,904 1482 Tripura 32,976 373 Uttar Pradesh 5,61,161 8011 Uttarakhand 80,476 1332 West Bengal 513,752 8,916 Odisha 3,22,642 1794 Andhra Pradesh 8,73,995 7047 Jammu and Kashmir 1,14,773 1,775 Ladakh 9045 122

No. of people discharged:

92,53,306

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.