Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 11

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 11

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 97,96,749; death toll stands at 142,178 as of December 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 11 2020, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 07:56 ist
A woman walks past a graffiti of people wearing protective masks amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, December 9, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

97,96,749 as of December 11

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

142,178




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands478361
Arunachal Pradesh16,461 55
Assam2,14,305999
Bihar241,5331307
Chandigarh18,410298
Chhattisgarh2,52,6383,054
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33542
Goa49,131708
Gujarat2,24,0814,135
Haryana2,49,3292,676
Himachal Pradesh47,704765
Jharkhand1,10,830991
Karnataka897,80111912
Kerala6,54,0412,533
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,19,8933373
Maharashtra18,68,17247,972
Manipur26,685318
Meghalaya12511122
Mizoram39946
Nagaland11,60271
Delhi6,01,1509874
Puducherry37,363617
Punjab1,58,5565,007
Rajasthan2,87,2192500
Sikkim5,239117
Tamil Nadu7,95,24011853
Telangana2,75,9041482
Tripura32,976373
Uttar Pradesh5,61,1618011
Uttarakhand80,4761332
West Bengal513,7528,916
Odisha3,22,6421794
Andhra Pradesh8,73,9957047
Jammu and Kashmir1,14,7731,775
Ladakh9045122

 

No. of people discharged:

92,53,306     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

