Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 23

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,00,99,030 as of December 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,46,458







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,893 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,657 56 Assam 2,15,585 1,024 Bihar 2,48,028 1,362 Chandigarh 19,184 312 Chhattisgarh 2,69,857 3,212 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,363 2 Goa 50,239 725 Gujarat 2,37,247 4,248 Haryana 2,58,731 2,842 Himachal Pradesh 52,955 877 Jharkhand 1,13,407 1,014 Karnataka 9,11,382 12,029 Kerala 7,15,342 2,871 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,33,324 3,502 Maharashtra 19,02,458 48,876 Manipur 27,723 337 Meghalaya 13,299 134 Mizoram 4,133 7 Nagaland 11,866 76 Delhi 6,18,747 10,329 Puducherry 37,811 629 Punjab 1,63,378 5,212 Rajasthan 3,00,716 2,634 Sikkim 5,610 124 Tamil Nadu 8,09,014 12,012 Telangana 2,82,347 1,518 Tripura 33,185 377 Uttar Pradesh 5,76,824 8,224 Uttarakhand 87,376 1,439 West Bengal 5,39,996 9,439 Odisha 3,26,915 1,896 Andhra Pradesh 8,79,339 7,082 Jammu and Kashmir 1,18,803 1,850 Ladakh 9,296 125

No. of people discharged: 96,36,487

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.