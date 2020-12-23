Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 23

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 23

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 23 2020, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 08:04 ist
People wearing protective face masks wait for passengers to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease, in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters.

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,00,99,030 as of December 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,46,458




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,89362
Arunachal Pradesh16,65756
Assam2,15,5851,024
Bihar2,48,0281,362
Chandigarh19,184312
Chhattisgarh2,69,8573,212
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3632
Goa50,239725
Gujarat2,37,2474,248
Haryana2,58,7312,842
Himachal Pradesh52,955877
Jharkhand1,13,4071,014
Karnataka9,11,38212,029
Kerala7,15,3422,871
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,33,3243,502
Maharashtra19,02,45848,876
Manipur27,723337
Meghalaya13,299134
Mizoram4,1337
Nagaland11,86676
Delhi6,18,74710,329
Puducherry37,811629
Punjab1,63,3785,212
Rajasthan3,00,7162,634
Sikkim5,610124
Tamil Nadu8,09,01412,012
Telangana2,82,3471,518
Tripura33,185377
Uttar Pradesh5,76,8248,224
Uttarakhand87,3761,439
West Bengal5,39,9969,439
Odisha3,26,9151,896
Andhra Pradesh8,79,3397,082
Jammu and Kashmir1,18,8031,850
Ladakh9,296125

No. of people discharged: 96,36,487

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

