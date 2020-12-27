Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 27

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,186,137 as of December 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,47,575







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,912 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,678 56 Assam 215,910 1,035 Bihar 250,450 1,379 Chandigarh 19,423 315 Chhattisgarh 272,426 3,249 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,367 2 Goa 50,595 731 Gujarat 240,995 4,275 Haryana 260,545 2,865 Himachal Pradesh 54,281 901 Jharkhand 113,954 1,016 Karnataka 915,345 12,051 Kerala 735,611 2,951 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 237,406 3,545 Maharashtra 1,916,236 49,189 Manipur 27,976 344 Meghalaya 13,369 135 Mizoram 4,178 8 Nagaland 11,897 77 Delhi 622,094 10,437 Puducherry 37,947 630 Punjab 165,126 5,281 Rajasthan 304,517 2,664 Sikkim 5,684 125 Tamil Nadu 813,161 12,059 Telangana 284,391 1,529 Tripura 33,226 384 Uttar Pradesh 581,080 8,293 Uttarakhand 89,218 1,476 West Bengal 546,008 9,569 Odisha 328,201 1,857 Andhra Pradesh 880,712 7,092 Jammu and Kashmir 119,877 1,867 Ladakh 9,341 126

No. of people discharged: 97,17,834

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.