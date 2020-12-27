Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 27

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 27

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 10,186,137; death toll stands at 147,575 as of December 27

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 27 2020, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 07:32 ist
Passengers look out from a carriage of a train from the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) which resumed service, following a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,186,137 as of December 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,47,575

 




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,91262
Arunachal Pradesh16,67856
Assam215,9101,035
Bihar250,4501,379
Chandigarh19,423315
Chhattisgarh272,4263,249
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3672
Goa50,595731
Gujarat240,9954,275
Haryana260,5452,865
Himachal Pradesh54,281901
Jharkhand113,9541,016
Karnataka915,34512,051
Kerala735,6112,951
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh237,4063,545
Maharashtra1,916,23649,189
Manipur27,976344
Meghalaya13,369135
Mizoram4,1788
Nagaland11,89777
Delhi622,09410,437
Puducherry37,947630
Punjab165,1265,281
Rajasthan304,5172,664
Sikkim5,684125
Tamil Nadu813,16112,059
Telangana284,3911,529
Tripura33,226384
Uttar Pradesh581,0808,293
Uttarakhand89,2181,476
West Bengal546,0089,569
Odisha328,2011,857
Andhra Pradesh880,7127,092
Jammu and Kashmir119,8771,867
Ladakh9,341126

No. of people discharged: 97,17,834 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

