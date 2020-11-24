Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 24

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 24

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 91,40,953; death toll stands at 1,33,741 as of November 24

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 24 2020, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 08:45 ist
Health workers sort samples obtained from passengers for the COVID-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 91 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 91,40,953 as of November 24

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,33,741




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands464161
Arunachal Pradesh1606149
Assam211513974
Bihar2306321221
Chandigarh16671260
Chhattisgarh2234362732
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33212
Goa46826677
Gujarat1974123859
Haryana2173002188
Himachal Pradesh34327537
Jharkhand107469951
Karnataka87304611654
Kerala5626952049
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1930443162
Maharashtra178020846623
Manipur23400236
Meghalaya11339110
Mizoram36605
Nagaland1077762
Delhi5298638391
Puducherry36693609
Punjab1463464614
Rajasthan2439362163
Sikkim472299
Tamil Nadu76999511605
Telangana2641281433
Tripura32434369
Uttar Pradesh5267807559
Uttarakhand712561155
West Bengal4563618025
Odisha3139611640
Andhra Pradesh8622136938
Jammu and Kashmir1065481629
Ladakh7939100

No. of people discharged: 85,62,641    

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

