Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 16

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 73 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,046 55 Arunachal Pradesh 12,768 29 Assam 198982 843 Bihar 200,825 972 Chandigarh 13,477 201 Chhattisgarh 147,866 1,339 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,171 2 Goa 39,770 525 Gujarat 1,56,283 3,609 Haryana 146706 1,623 Himachal Pradesh 18155 255 Jharkhand 94952 820 Karnataka 7,43,848 10,283 Kerala 317930 1,089 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,56,584 2,710 Maharashtra 1564615 41196 Manipur 14,378 104 Meghalaya 7,991 70 Mizoram 2,220 0 Nagaland 7,492 23 Delhi 321031 5,924 Puducherry 32,486 570 Punjab 1,26,230 3,954 Rajasthan 1,67,279 1,708 Sikkim 3,459 59 Tamil Nadu 6,74,802 10,472 Telangana 217,670 1,249 Tripura 29,031 319 Uttar Pradesh 447383 6,543 Uttarakhand 56,493 814 West Bengal 309417 5870 Odisha 262011 1,089 Andhra Pradesh 7,71,503 6,357 Jammu and Kashmir 86,057 1,358 Ladakh 5,393 65

No. of people discharged: 63,83,441

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.