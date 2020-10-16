Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 16

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 16

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 73,62,304; death toll stands at 1,12,099 as of October 16

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 16 2020, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 07:35 ist
People invited as 'Covid-19 warriors' and their families to a special screening watch Bollywood movie 'Tanhaji' in a cinema in New Delhi on October 15, 2020, with some states still keeping theatres closed amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 73 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

73,62,304 as of October 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,12,099




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,04655
Arunachal Pradesh12,76829
Assam198982 843
Bihar200,825972
Chandigarh13,477201
Chhattisgarh147,8661,339
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1712
Goa39,770525
Gujarat1,56,2833,609
Haryana1467061,623
Himachal Pradesh18155255
Jharkhand94952 820
Karnataka7,43,84810,283
Kerala317930 1,089
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,56,5842,710
Maharashtra1564615 41196
Manipur14,378104
Meghalaya7,99170
Mizoram2,2200
Nagaland7,49223
Delhi3210315,924
Puducherry32,486570
Punjab1,26,2303,954
Rajasthan1,67,2791,708
Sikkim3,45959
Tamil Nadu6,74,80210,472
Telangana217,6701,249
Tripura29,031319
Uttar Pradesh4473836,543
Uttarakhand56,493814
West Bengal309417 5870 
Odisha2620111,089
Andhra Pradesh7,71,5036,357
Jammu and Kashmir86,0571,358
Ladakh5,39365

No. of people discharged: 63,83,441

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

