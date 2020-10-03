Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 3

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 64 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

64,67,066 as of October 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 100,774







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,848 53 Arunachal Pradesh 10,020 16 Assam 182,396 711 Bihar 185707 910 Chandigarh 12,212 169 Chhattisgarh 116,153 986 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,054 2 Goa 34,455 442 Gujarat 140,055 3,478 Haryana 131388 1,425 Himachal Pradesh 15300 195 Jharkhand 84,664 721 Karnataka 620630 9119 Kerala 213499 771 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 132107 2,372 Maharashtra 1416513 37,480 Manipur 11397 69 Meghalaya 6033 52 Mizoram 2,049 0 Nagaland 6318 22 Delhi 285672 5,438 Puducherry 28534 532 Punjab 116213 3,501 Rajasthan 139696 1,516 Sikkim 3,050 39 Tamil Nadu 608885 9,653 Telangana 195,609 1,145 Tripura 26,632 286 Uttar Pradesh 407047 5,917 Uttarakhand 49,559 636 West Bengal 263634 5,070 Odisha 226334 875 Andhra Pradesh 706790 5,900 Jammu and Kashmir 77,253 1,212 Ladakh 4,360 61

No. of people discharged: 53,52,078

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.