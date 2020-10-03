Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 3

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 3

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 64,67,066; death toll stands at 100,774 as of October 3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 03 2020, 07:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 07:54 ist
People wait for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on October 1,2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 64 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

64,67,066 as of October 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 100,774




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,84853
Arunachal Pradesh10,02016
Assam182,396711
Bihar185707910
Chandigarh12,212169
Chhattisgarh116,153986
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0542
Goa34,455442
Gujarat140,0553,478
Haryana1313881,425
Himachal Pradesh15300195
Jharkhand84,664721
Karnataka6206309119
Kerala213499771
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1321072,372
Maharashtra141651337,480
Manipur1139769
Meghalaya603352
Mizoram2,0490
Nagaland631822
Delhi2856725,438
Puducherry28534532
Punjab1162133,501
Rajasthan1396961,516
Sikkim3,05039
Tamil Nadu6088859,653
Telangana195,6091,145
Tripura26,632286
Uttar Pradesh4070475,917
Uttarakhand49,559636
West Bengal2636345,070
Odisha226334875
Andhra Pradesh7067905,900
Jammu and Kashmir77,2531,212
Ladakh4,36061

 

No. of people discharged: 53,52,078

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

