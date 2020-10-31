Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 31

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 31

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 81,33,953; death toll stands at 1,21,532 as of October 31

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 07:37 ist
A view of crowded Chandni Chowk market ahead of Diwali festival, amid coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 81 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

  Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 81,33,953 as of October 31

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,21,532




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,30559
Arunachal Pradesh14,66837
Assam206015926
Bihar2159641,084
Chandigarh14351225
Chhattisgarh1,83,5881,989
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2432
Goa43416602
Gujarat1720093,714
Haryana1654671,777
Himachal Pradesh21577306
Jharkhand1,00,964883
Karnataka82039811,091
Kerala4251221,457
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1706902,941
Maharashtra167285843,837
Manipur18272164
Meghalaya938287
Mizoram2,6941
Nagaland894538
Delhi3816446,470
Puducherry34908592
Punjab1331584,187
Rajasthan1952131,898
Sikkim3,89367
Tamil Nadu72201111,091
Telangana2371871,330
Tripura30663346
Uttar Pradesh4800827,007
Uttarakhand619151,011
West Bengal3696716,784
Odisha2886461,308
Andhra Pradesh8205656,676
Jammu and Kashmir943301,471
Ladakh6,13974

 

 

No. of people discharged: 73,15,989     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Jammu and Kashmir
Himachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Tripura
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
Sikkim
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Aarogya Setu: 'Check with God Knows section'

DH Toon | Aarogya Setu: 'Check with God Knows section'

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Maradona dreams of scoring another against England

Maradona dreams of scoring another against England

NYC executives commute to work by air

NYC executives commute to work by air

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

 