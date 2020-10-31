Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 31

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 81 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 81,33,953 as of October 31

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,21,532







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,305 59 Arunachal Pradesh 14,668 37 Assam 206015 926 Bihar 215964 1,084 Chandigarh 14351 225 Chhattisgarh 1,83,588 1,989 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,243 2 Goa 43416 602 Gujarat 172009 3,714 Haryana 165467 1,777 Himachal Pradesh 21577 306 Jharkhand 1,00,964 883 Karnataka 820398 11,091 Kerala 425122 1,457 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 170690 2,941 Maharashtra 1672858 43,837 Manipur 18272 164 Meghalaya 9382 87 Mizoram 2,694 1 Nagaland 8945 38 Delhi 381644 6,470 Puducherry 34908 592 Punjab 133158 4,187 Rajasthan 195213 1,898 Sikkim 3,893 67 Tamil Nadu 722011 11,091 Telangana 237187 1,330 Tripura 30663 346 Uttar Pradesh 480082 7,007 Uttarakhand 61915 1,011 West Bengal 369671 6,784 Odisha 288646 1,308 Andhra Pradesh 820565 6,676 Jammu and Kashmir 94330 1,471 Ladakh 6,139 74

No. of people discharged: 73,15,989

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.